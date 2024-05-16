Travis Kelce Proves He Is the Most Thoughtful BF as Gives Perfect Gift to Taylor Swift Before Paris Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is making sure his girlfriend Taylor Swift doesn't miss out on anything because of her busy schedule with the Eras Tour. The Anti-Hero singer missed the chance to go on a Kentucky Derby date with her NFL bf, however, Travis brought the whole experience for her, at home. This gesture was not only thoughtful but also sentimental and a good luck charm.

Travis Kelce’s special gift to Taylor Swift is a good luck charm for her

Taylor Swift is occupied for the second leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which didn't keep her away from experiencing the Kentucky Derby date with BF Travis Kelce. Even though she couldn't attend it, Kelce is there to make her feel she did.

Travis, the highest-paid tight end, gave her a special gift ahead of her tour, as a good luck charm. The gift, according to Page Six, was a limited edition Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace which cost $1,495—by S. R. Blackinton who has made the Kentucky Derby for decades.

As mentioned before, the gift was not ordinary, it was made of 14kt gold and the gold source came from the 2024 Kentucky Derby trophy. One gift, two benefits; Swift wouldn't miss the Kentucky Derby as well and it worked as a good luck message for her which read, "Wishing you good luck." Also, horses are considered to bring good fortune and well-being. We see it worked for the Fortnight singer as she rocked at the opening event.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a romantic 87th show at the Eras Tour

The 87th show of the Eras Tour was something not just Swifties, but also Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't forget. While she performed Lover, So High School, You Belong with Me, Karma and many more, the NFL star was all smiles showing off his dancing skills matching Swift's energetic performance. The singer even changed the lyrics of her song Karma with “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

As everyone is aware, Kelce's jersey number for the Chiefs is 87, and the 87th show of the Eras Tour had to be this special in attendance of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

