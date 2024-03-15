Travis Kelce reacts to Odell Beckham wanting to move to Chiefs amid Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Feud

NFL season this year was one of the best. Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce had a season to remember with his team winning the Super Bowl 2024 alongside his Pop Star Girlfriend Taylor Swift. Odell Beckham Jr. was released yesterday by the Baltimore Ravens and Travis Kelce has reacted to Beckham Jr., 31, joining the Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr. is currently dating Kim Kardashian. With Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian not having a good relationship with each other, it was expected of Kelce not wanting to play with Odell Beckham Jr. But, it doesn’t seem to look like the case.

Odell Beckham Jr. is very keen on joining the Chiefs’ squad. Travis Kelce, 34, mentioned the prospect of Odell joining the Chiefs in his last NFL season on his 'New Heights' podcast, which he does with his brother and recently retired NFL star Jason. Kelce said, "It's a start to a move, right? Like, you're freeing up cap space to be able to do something. I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility . . . but I think something's in the air."

He also added, "We already got, we got some dogs in the receiver room right now though that's the thing... I get it Odell, D-Hop top-tier guys. We don't have very much (money for receivers), I don't think, I actually, I don't know where our cap is right now and sure how close we are to it."

Advertisement

What will be next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham Jr. will cost somewhat less than $4 million in 2024, and at 31, he may not be as pricey after some injuries. The Chiefs, led by coach Andy Reid and star player Patrick Mahomes, may attempt to sign Beckham Jr for a low price to improve a receiving corps that has lost Marquez Valdez-Scantling from their Super Bowl-winning team.

Beckham Jr. waited a long time before signing a large contract with the Ravens last year, although he only started seven games. His regular-season total of 565 yards from 35 catches is the most he's ever had on average. He helped the Ravens go to the AFC Championship Game, where they were defeated by Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs

The Chiefs, led by head coach Andy Reid, and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have demonstrated their ability to win Super Bowls, but, their receiving room appears to be lacking, and they may attempt to get Beckham on a cheap veteran deal.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce gets Mega Money Deal to become 'Face' of Nike Amid Blossoming Romance with Taylor Swift; Deets Inside