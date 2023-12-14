Travis Kelce reacts to Patrick Mahomes meltdown and Kadarius Toney offside penalty during Bills loss

Sunday Night Football is still a trending topic in the NFL world, thanks to Patrick Mahomes’ reaction. The Chiefs lost the game to the Bills, and the way they lost is what makes the whole game so dramatic. Travis Kelce has recently shared his take on Patrick’s reaction and Kadarius Toney’s fan trolling.

Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes’ rare SNF outburst

Sunday Night Football turned dramatic when the Bills were declared winners after referees dismissed the final game-making touchdown for the Chiefs. So what happened was Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Travis Kelce, who passed it to Kadarius Toney. Toney went ahead to make a touchdown.

The referees dismissed the game because Kadarious Toney surpassed the scrimmage line during the lineup. Patrick Mahomes was frustrated at referees and started yelling at them for it. Patrick Mahomes’ reaction became an internet-viral piece. In addition, fans trolled Kadarius Toney for his mistake.

In the recent episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast called New Heights, the Chiefs’ tight end shared his reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ rare outburst during the Chiefs vs Bills game. “I love Pat for that. Everybody is just sticking up for each other. That’s all I give a damn about,” said Travis Kelce.

Adding further, Travis Kelce said that it’s alright if Patrick Mahomes gets fined for the behavior. But it doesn’t change the fact that all the players in the locker room have got each other’s back, no matter what happens. They all know the truth and are always with Patrick.

“I appreciate Pat saying that. I love coach Reid. – love the ability to have our guys’ backs. At the same and we need to find ways to win no matter what,” explained Travis Kelce, concluding his statement on Patrick Mahomes’ internet-viral SNF reaction.

Travis Kelce believes that referees were biased against Kadarius Toney

Not just Patrick Mahomes but Travis Kelce also talked about Kadarius Toney, who has been receiving a lot of hate from the fans. At the end of the day, if he hadn’t crossed the scrimmage line, the Chiefs would have won. Well, Travis Kelce thinks otherwise.

“He lined up like that all game, didn’t get warned, blah, blah, blah. Don’t call it in that position.’ You can’t put it in the ref’s hands in that position. We’ve talked about plays like this all the time, especially in critical moments,” the Chiefs’ tight end has explained.

According to Travis Kelce, Kadarious Toney was lined up the same way throughout the game as he did in the final play of the 4th quarter. Referees didn’t have any warnings to him before nor did they notice it until the end of the game. If one looks at what Travis said, it makes sense.

In fact, Travis Kelce’s statement about referees supports Brittnny Mahomes’s accusation of NFL referees rigging the Chiefs vs Bills game. Not just that, it also supports Tom Brady’s famous ‘Mediocrity’ comment , where he points out the bad condition of today’s referees.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you support what Travis Kelce said, or do you feel that whatever judgment that NFL referees made this weekend was justified? Share your take in the comments section below: