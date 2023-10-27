Travis Kelce reacts to stats claiming he performs twice as better with Taylor Swift in attendance

Kansas City Chiefs have been winning games back to back, and one speculated reason is Taylor Swift. Earlier, it was the talk of the town that star tight end Travis Kelce performs better when Taylor is in attendance. However, a recent CBS statistic proved this rumor to be a fact. And here’s Travis Kelce’s reaction to it:

What statistics prove Travis Kelce’s better performance in Taylor Swift’s absence?

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, CBS Sports telecasted a statistic that was Travis Kelce’s performance comparison. According to those statistics, Travis Kelce has an average receiving yard of 99, with Taylor Swift in attendance.

However, the average goes down extensively when she isn’t in the stands. When Travis Kelce is left alone with his own devices, without Taylor Swift in the stands, the tight end’s average yards drop down to 46.5. The difference is not small.

Ever since the statistics have been broadcasted, everyone’s been talking about this Taylor Swift effect. Travis Kelce reacted to the CBS statistics during the recent episode of the New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce reacts to statistics that prove tight end performs better with Taylor Swift in attendance

Jason Kelce explained the statistics and said, “When T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Travis Kelce kept the stats in context and said, “Hard to wrap head around.” Adding further, he said, “How can I not be [playing better]?”

From how Travis reacted to hearing the stats, it looks like he, too, believes the stats are pretty accurate. Now, the interesting thing is that not just NFL fans but Andy Reid, the coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, said the same thing about Travis.

Jason Kelce, during the episode, shared the statement of Andy Reid. Andy said, “Kelce keeps getting better with time—Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Travis Kelce seemed happy to hear the statement of his coach and went ahead sharing his reaction. The tight end said, “I love Coach Reid, man, what a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Now it’s officially proved that Travis Kelce does perform better when Taylor Swift is in the stands cheering him up. Travis is offering excellent performance consistently. Do you think he’ll be the star player in the Chiefs’ next match against the Broncos on October 30? Share your thoughts in the comments.