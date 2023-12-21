Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift being booed by NFL fans during Chiefs vs Patriots

We know when a guy defends her girl in her absence, that’s a good guy. Travis Kelce recently reacted to the viral video of the Chiefs vs Patriots game where Taylor Swift was booed. Just like a good boyfriend he is, the Chiefs’ tight end defended her girlfriend. Here’s what he said in defense:

Travis Kelce defends Taylor Swift amidst viral booing during the Chiefs vs Patriots game

Kansas City Chiefs beat New England Patriots by 27-17 this Sunday at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Taylor Swift was in attendance during this game to offer her support to the Chiefs tight end and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, some fans didn’t link her absence.

Taylor Swift had a heartbreaking reaction when the fans, who were upset about her being shown on the camera, booed her. Her reaction went viral, and just like what the internet does, it reached her boyfriend, who went ahead defending her. During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis shared his reaction.

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but, for the most part, everybody was fucking screaming their tail off for her,” the Chiefs’ tight end said. What Travis Kelce said had an indirect reference to what Taylor Swift said during an interview with Time.

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” Taylor Swift had said to Time, explaining how she doesn’t have any idea if NFL shows her too much on the screen. But that’s not just it. Travis gave a shout-out to the Patriots for showing her on the screen.

“It was fun, man. Taylor’s on record saying that stadium’s one of the funniest that she played at, so for them to show her is kinda just showing her some love, so shout out to the Patriots for doing that,” Travis Kelce said, thanking the Patriots for making her come on the screen.

While some fans might not have enjoyed Taylor Swift coming on the screen during the Chiefs vs Patriots game, Travis Kelce, along with other fans, did enjoy her presence. Talking about the NFL, do you think they are using Travis-Taylor relationship a bit extra? Share your take below!