Travis Kelce reacts to viral TikTok video suggesting rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift put him on map

The Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce recently reacted to a viral TikTok video from a couple who were dressed as him and his rumored girlfriend and popstar, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce has his own podcast named New Heights Podcast and his co-host is his brother Jason Kelce. In the recent episode that went live on Wednesday brothers decide to react to some of the Halloween costumes

Many videos were submitted by fans where people were dressed as the duo of brothers, Taylor Swift, and even a video popped up where a fan was dressed as their mom.

But a single video that caught the brothers' attention the most was a couple. The boy was dressed as the pop star Taylor Swift wearing a silver dress with blonde hair wig with red lipstick a microphone in one hand and the girl was wearing an oversized map they took a picture of Kelce which the boy put on the map.

Travis Kelce's reaction to viral TikTok

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce couldn't stop themself from laughing at TikTok and Travis Kelce said.

“Oh my fucking goodness,” Travis said while he and his big brother marveled at the video, Woah, I did not expect that,” Jason replied with a laugh. “That was great. That was so good.”

Travis then added, “She put me on the map, She put me on the map, right there.”

NFL star Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift sparked dating rumors over the past few months. Both were caught together, hanging out hand in hand. They attended each other's shows.

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's live event, and, on the flip side, Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s game. Both are now considered the hottest couple in the pop culture community.

