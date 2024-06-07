Travis Kelce Ready For Whatever Life Throws at Him Amid His Romance with Taylor Swift and Chiefs’ Golden Era

Travis Kelce’s success and fame have increased manifolds in the past few months. On Good Morning America’s latest episode, Kelce talked about how his life has been recently. The highest-paid tight end in the NFL feels like he is on top of a mountain.

Kelce didn't anticipate the kind of success he got off the field. Kelce has been trying his acting and hosting skills in the offseason. He can’t even fathom where he is at right now in his life. In an interview with Will Reeve, the NFL star gave an insight into his life.

What Travis Kelce wants you to know?

The Chiefs tight end is fortunate for everything that’s come his way in life. He is living the dream after the Super Bowl LVIII win and his off-season endeavors. Kelce is looking forward to what’s next in life. “Livin' the dream, baby.”, a grateful Travis Kelce said.

Travis started dating pop icon Taylor Swift last summer. He won his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs earlier this year. The tight end extended his stay with the Chiefs with a record-breaking deal.

The 3x Super Bowl champion’s media presence was limited to the New Heights podcast. In the offseason, he fulfilled his dream of hosting a game show. Kelce will host a spin-off of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader.

Kelce’s show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity will stream on Amazon Prime. He also shared the challenges he faced on the set of Grotesquerie. Kelce will feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror show.

Advertisement

Kelce rated his life 20 and 100 on a scale of 1 to 10. He called himself a coachable guy. The Chiefs star shared that he is having fun in life.

Kelce’s dream in the NFL

Travis Kelce recently appeared in a ZenWTR advertisement. He shared that he wants to have as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend aims to make a difference to the NFL community.