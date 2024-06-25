Travis Kelce Recalls What Made Him Fall for Taylor Swift; Details Inside

Travis Kelce was on the Bussin’ with the Boys show on Tuesday, June 25. The NFL star told the host how he really fell for the multiple Grammy winner. The power couple has shaken the internet with their last week’s PDA at Wembley.

The 3x Super Bowl champion attended the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. The Kelce brothers recorded a New Heights episode in the French City. They took out time to speak as a panel at a Sports Beach event. The Chiefs’ TE also showed up at the Bussin’ With the Boys show.

When did Travis Kelce fall for Taylor Swift?

Swift and Kelce started dating last summer. The Chiefs’ TE shared how he was impressed by the pop icon’s behavior. “She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her,”, Kelce said.

Travis pointed out that Swift is pretty genuine around friends and family. He acknowledged the amount of attention she receives can drive anybody crazy. But Kelce was amazed by how she kept everything so chill and cool.

Travis Kelce mentioned the TTPD singer’s first instance of attending a Chiefs game. Swift cheered for her boyfriend from the stands against the Chicago Bears. "She really won me over with that one,” Kelce confessed.

Taylor Swift’s desire to be with family and friends won Kelce’s heart. The multiple Grammy winner wanted to experience the game with everybody. The celebrity couple will celebrate their first anniversary in July. They are speculated to announce their engagement on the special day.

Dressing room’s reaction to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship rumors

Kelce disclosed that nobody in the dressing room paid any heed to the initial rumors. They didn’t believe it until the couple was spotted holding hands in October 2023. “Nobody knew what was going on,” he added.

The power couple tried to keep it between them as much as they could. It was all over the place until Swift showed up for a game. Kelce likes to keep things private but he doesn’t want to hide anything. “That's my girl, that's my lady,” he concluded.