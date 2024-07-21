Travis Kelce Receives Humorous Note From Chiefs Christmas Movie Stars ​​Tyler Hynes and Hunter King

Travis Kelce returned to the Chiefs camp after a romantic offseason with Taylor Swift. The NFL tight end had a note waiting for him in the locker room. Chiefs Christmas movie stars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King wrote a humorous note for Travis. They revealed the content of the note in an interview with People Magazine.

The 3x Super Bowl champion made a controversial trip to Germany for his girlfriend’s Eras Tour. He faced backlash from Chiefs fans for skipping the training camp. Travis Kelce missed Taylor Swift’s surprise mashup for him on the final show at Giesenkirchen . He is now back in the camp, preparing for the upcoming season.

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King’s note for Travis Kelce

Hynes and King told People that Donna Kelce, Travis’s mother, asked them to put a note in Kelce’s locker. “I wrote the lyrics to Friends in Low Places,” Hynes revealed. He also asked Kelce always to stay the same.

Hunter questioned King about what she had written after she had been surprised to hear what he had written. King said she thanked Kelce for stealing his field and his mom. Hynes was impressed by King’s words.

“She's lovely, and I loved having her on set. She was so fun to talk to,” King said about Kelce’s mother. Hynes and King will feature in the Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Donna Kelce has a little cameo in the film.

The movie revolves around King’s character, Alana. She is certain that her family will win the Fan of the Year contest because her family is a lifelong Chiefs superfan. Hynes had also appeared in an NFL promo earlier this year.

Travis Kelce’s offseason with Taylor Swift

Travis returned to Kansas City after his romantic getaway with Swift in mid-May. The couple didn’t see each other for over a month. But when they did, they made up for their time away from each other. Taylor Swift replicated Travis Kelce’s Archer celebration in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

The power couple sent the fans into a frenzy with their first-ever on-stage appearance on June 23. Kelce joined Swift for a transition skit during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance. She also posted their first picture together on her social media handles.

Swift mimicked Kelce’s touchdown celebration in Ireland too. The Chiefs TE lived up to his promises and traveled worldwide with his girlfriend. He will resume training for the NFL 2024 after attending Swift’s concert in Germany on July 17 and 18.