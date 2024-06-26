Travis Kelce Remembers How Jason Kelce Became His Savior During Hard Times

Travis Kelce’s journey to become the top-paid tight end in the league wasn’t an easy one. The NFL star talked about his struggles on DaCaveKast’s YouTube channel. He opened up about the moment when Jason Kelce helped him in his worst phase.

The Chiefs’ TE was suspended by his college team head coach. His brother assisted in resolving the matter. Travis shed light on Jason’s heroics which saved his career. The Kelce brothers never played together, but Jason certainly played a huge role in Travis’ career.

Jason Kelce saves Travis Kelce’s football career

Travis Kelce got suspended for failing a drug test. He was kicked out of the Cincinnati Bearcats. His scholarship was taken back. At 20, Travis didn’t know what to do next. His elder brother rose to the occasion to fix things.

The Kelce brothers lived together so that Jason could keep Travis under his watch. The Eagles center went on to request the coach to give his younger brother another chance. “My brother came in like he was Superman,” Travis said.

The 3x Super Bowl champ doesn’t know what his brother told the coach. But midway through spring ball that year, coach Jones called him for a meeting. The coach asked Travis to maintain a 3 GPA and to attend every single class.

After Jason got drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis was admitted back into the team. The Chiefs no.87 turned it around at the tight end position. He was later drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He got his hand on three Super Bowl titles in his career. Poetically, one of them came against his own brother.

Jason Kelce vs Travis Kelce in the NFL

Jason and Travis were on the roster during the Chiefs and Eagles clash on five instances. Travis had to sit out for their first game due to a knee injury. The Chiefs handed the Eagles a 26-16 defeat in that game.

They met again in 2017 only for Travis to score a touchdown in another Chiefs win. They waited four years before getting another match-up. But the Chiefs again defeated the Eagles 42-30 in a record-setting game.

The most notable instance was the Super Bowl LVII. They became the first pair of brothers to face off in a Super Bowl game. Travis made it 4-0 as the Chiefs lifted the trophy with a 38-35 win over Eagles. Jason, however, broke the streak last season as he clinched a 27-17 victory over his brother last season.

