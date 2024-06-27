Travis Kelce Replicates Raiders Coach JJ Redick’s Attitude; Gives Insights on Lifestyle

Travis Kelce attended the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival last week. Besides filming his New Heights episode, he also appeared on the Bussin' With the Boys show. The Chiefs' tight end spilled beans about how he goes along with his day-to-day life.

Kelce's life has changed a lot following his relationship with Taylor Swift. His jersey sales quadrupled when the couple's relationship went public last summer. The sports star also shared how he tackles criticism amid rising fame.

Travis Kelce copies JJ Redick's attitude

JJ Reddick recently joined the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers as the head coach. In his first press conference, he quipped that he doesn't give a f–k about misconceptions of him being the Lakers coach. The Chiefs' TE follows a similar attitude in his life.

Kelce slammed the critics on the June 25 Bussin' With the Boys episode. He stated that he knows what his intentions are and who he is as a person. He is also familiar with what's going on and off the field. “For the most part, I really don't give a f**k, I just keep on moving, man,” he concluded.

Travis Kelce also recalled his Super Bowl LVIII win on the show. He mentioned his desire to complete the first three-peat in NFL history. He said that he is just a normal person like everyone else. He loves having a beer when he's happy or sad. The 3x Super Bowl champion received his third SB ring earlier this month.

Travis Kelce's goals and retirement plans

Earlier, Travis made his intentions clear about his retirement. The tight end doesn't want to put a time frame on his career. He wants to give his all for the team until his wheels fall off. He even joked that he doesn't want to retire after listening to his brother's life after retirement.

In an advertisement with ZenWTR, Travis confessed that he desires to make a difference in the football community. He wants to win as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan's NBA championships.