Travis Kelce Reportedly Nervous About Taylor Swift Jokes He ‘Didn’t Love’ on Latest Show as Host

ALSO READ: undefined

Travis Kelce is showing off his amazing hosting skills while the NFL season is off. The Kansas City tight end has already impressed everyone while filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, and is called ‘a perfect host’ by a source quoted by US Weekly. However, the three-time Super Bowl winner is very anxious about facing Taylor Swift jokes at this new job.

Travis Kelce “seemed nervous” about his and Taylor Swift jokes

According to an Instagram account Deuxmoi, it has been reported that the 34-year-old got uncomfortable and seemingly got nervous about his and Swift jokes being made.

Ever since the beginning of their dating rumor, everyone has been talking about the hot couple. Even the sports reporters and everyone else continues to ask Kelce about his relationship with his pop star girlfriend and the Chiefs star responds smiling and doesn't shy showing off his admiration for the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Even Kelce's brother, Jason who made a surprise appearance at the WrestleMania recently, was jokingly called Swift's ‘brother in law’ by a commentator. He said, “Isn’t that what’s-her-name’s brother-in-law?”

Meanwhile, the rebooted version of the game show, which the American footballer is filming several episodes, back to back, will be airing on Amazon Prime. The show's first episode came in the production phase this month and will continue next month. On the other hand, Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department which she announced during an acceptance speech for her 13th Grammy, will be released on April 19th. The two, who recently came from an amazing vacation together, are expected to attend Coachella as well.

The Karma singer's Eras Tour will resume in May and Kelce is expected to show his support for his girlfriend from the stands by traveling Europe. Taylor was also seen attending several NFL games donning the Chiefs jersey. They also enjoyed celebrating the Super Bowl victory and the celebration after party together.