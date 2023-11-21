Travis Kelce reveals biggest thing he fears doing accidentally that could ‘push Taylor Swift away’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's hot steaming relationship is something that not just Swifties but even NFL fans aren't tired talking about. But there's something new in the Travis-Taylor world that has come to light recently.

Travis Kelce recently revealed one thing that he is really afraid of which would screw up when it comes to his relationship with Taylor Swift. According to the Chiefs tight end, if he messes up with this, it could push the pop star away.

What is the one thing that Travis Kelce fears can endanger his relationship with Taylor Swift?

It doesn't matter how much fans adore Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding romance; we cannot ignore that it's fresh. It has not even been a couple of months of the two dating each other. And there are things that, if gone wrong, could endanger their relationship.

Also Read: Cara Delevingne reveals how she feels about BFF Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce was recently interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, where he talked about a deeper context of his relationship with the Billion Dollars-worth pop star. The tight end mentioned that he has been careful about sharing too many details of his relationship.

The Chiefs tight end mentioned that Taylor Swift values her privacy a lot, and there are certain things that she wants to keep out of the public's eyes. That's something that Travis Kelce doesn't just respect but fears, too.

Also Read: Taylor Swift fans theorize she started dating Travis Kelce a lot earlier than we think and it kinda makes sense

"That was the biggest thing to me: Make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," Travis Kelce admitted.

Everyone knows how privacy-conscious Taylor Swift has been with her past relationships. So even though her concerns to keep everything a secret has not been a big deal with Travis Kelce, the tight end cannot ignore but ensure that he respects certain levels of privacy.

Also Read: Will Taylor Swift be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and The Chiefs take on Eagles? Here's what we know

It's also the thing that Travis fears as if he ends up revealing too much, something that Taylor doesn't like, that could be a problem in their relationship. After all, the secret to a healthy relationship has always been a certain level of privacy.