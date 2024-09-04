Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Hardest Part’ Of Joining GF Taylor Swift For Surprise Eras Tour Performance

Travis Kelce is gearing up for his first game of the 2024 NFL season on September 5, 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. However, his mind is still on his surprise appearance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop at London's Wembley, which happened nearly three months ago.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show on September 3, Kelce opened up about his experience on stage with Swift, revealing new details about how it all unfolded. He shared that the "hardest part" of his performance during the concert was carrying Swift on stage.

When asked by Eisen about the amount of preparation involved in his performance, Kelce responded, "It wasn't much." He continued, "Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I'm going to have some fun. She set it up so I didn’t have to do much for it to be successful. She made sure I was in a really comfortable part of the show, and my main focus was just not to mess anything up."

Kelce added, "As I mentioned on New Heights [his podcast with brother Jason Kelce], the most embarrassing thing I could have done was drop her while carrying her on stage. So, getting her to the couch was the hardest part.”

"You can't lose possession there," Eisen emphasized, then asked Kelce if there was ever a moment when Taylor questioned, "Are you sure you can handle this?"

Kelce replied, "Oh, definitely. There was that moment of, 'Wait, are you sure you want to go through with this?' But she was so much fun about it, and I'm always up for having some fun on stage with Tay Tay."

Advertisement

In the July 3 episode of his podcast, *New Heights*, Kelce revealed to his brother that the onstage appearance was his idea, and Swift gave it her approval.

As Kelce has attended Eras Tour shows across Asia, Australia, Europe, and the U.S., it's clear he knows the show well.

Travis Kelce is expected to play a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL season as they pursue a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Despite turning 35 in October, Kelce has made it clear he has no intention of reducing his role in the offense. He expressed his determination to remain heavily involved, underscoring his motivation and readiness for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Still Together? Leaked PR Contract Raises Speculations