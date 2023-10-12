Travis Kelce reveals he accidentally sparked on field rivalry with Tom Brady after mocking his pre-game ritual

Travis Kelce is one of the most famous and impactful players in the NFL currently. The star player of the Kansas City Chiefs isn't just famous for taking the team out of impossible situations. But also, he is known for his entertaining side.

However, there was a moment when he was trying to have fun, but he picked the wrong guy. Talking about how he once mocked NFL star Tom Brady, Travis Kelce shared how the whole thing backfired on him. Let's check out what happened to Travis, after an unsuccessful mocking attempt.

Back when Travis Kelce ended up in trouble, after accidentally mocking Tom Brady

Tom Brady is an NFL legend and has got the biggest fanbase, compared to any other NFL player. In the recent episode of the 'New Heights' podcast run by the Kelce brothers, Travis revealed how he once accidentally mocked Tom Brady and the whole thing backfired on him. The star player of the Kansas City Chiefs shared this story during a conversation about how it's a good thing to have a little beef with the players of opposite teams.

Talking about how he accidentally picked the wrong guy for a beef, Travis Kelce said "I mocked him a little bit. And I could see him go from getting hyped with fans to looking at me and just, like, turning that switch on." Tom Brady has a famous pre-game ritual that he does before the start of the game. In the ritual, the NFL legend runs up and down the sidelines, pumping up his fans. Travis admitted to accidentally making fun of it.

Adding further to his previous statement, Travis Kelce said "....turning that switch on. Like, ‘Who the fuck is this young dude mocking me right now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Hope I didn’t just create a beast for the defense.’ I just poked the bear. I felt it, That’s not the guy you wanna poke." True that, Tom Brady is definitely not the guy Travis should have poked. Concluding this incident, Travis said "Learned that lesson real quick. Shout-out to Tom.”

Also Read: Is Tom Brady owned TB12 shutting down? Rumors swirl amid financial struggles for NFL legend