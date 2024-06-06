Travis Kelce REVEALS He Has No Intentions of Retiring After Watching His Brother Jason Kelce’s Speech

Travis Kelce has cleared his stance on the retirement discussions. On the latest episode of the New Heights Show, the Chiefs Tight End opened up to his brother. Kelce has no plans of hanging his boots anytime soon.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement nearly three months ago. But it was made official by the franchise on Sunday. He has been moved to the franchise’s list of retired players.

Travis Kelce jokes about never retiring

Jason Kelce had held an emotional press conference to announce his retirement. He was asked to share an email officially notifying his decision later. The 36-year-old joked if the 45 minutes of him crying wasn’t enough.

Jason then shared how life feels after retirement. He said that he is still getting used to it. The NFL star missed going to training and having those little conversations. Jason then addressed his brother Travis telling him that he’ll realise it once it’s gone.

But the Chiefs TE didn’t hear the end of it. He immediately said that he would never retire. “I'm never doing it. Not after that speech, dude. No, f–k that. I don't want to go through that.”, the 3x Super Bowl champion said.

The highest-paid TE in the NFL praised his brother for an incredible career. “You've always been a step ahead of me”, Travis told his brother. Jason countered that it’s because he is older. However, Kelce explained how Jason has been a floatation device for him.

Travis Kelce’s views on Jason Kelce’s retirement

The Chiefs’ star admitted that it feels empty to see him walk out of the game. Travis added that it was complete and a success with him there. He began to tear up midway but continued to speak.



Travis showed his gratitude to his brother for helping him throughout his journey. The 3-time Super Bowl champion recently extended his stay with the Chiefs.