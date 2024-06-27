Travis Kelce Reveals How He Felt Meeting Prince Williams at GF Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Concert

Travis Kelce was back cheering for his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift's star-studded Eras Tour concert in London. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was pictured alongside the Lover singer, Prince Williams, and his kids at the show which went viral on the internet. The three-time Super Bowl champion has now expressed how he felt meeting the Prince of Wales.

The elder son of King Charles III and Princess Diana was there to celebrate his 42nd birthday at the concert held at Wembley Stadium. The Prince of Wales was even seen vibing on Swift's famous song Shake It Off as per videos captured by fans. Meanwhile, the NFL star has something to say about the 42-year-old.

Travis Kelce reveals what he thinks about Prince Williams after meeting him at Taylor Swift's concert

Nothing negative! Travis Kelce was totally impressed by meeting Prince Williams at his global star girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert in London. The highest-paid tight end of 2024 said during his conversation with brother Jason Kelce on the New Height podcast, “Dude, he was the coolest motherf**ker.”

Travis further said, “He was so cool.” The 34-year-old revealed that he was very confused when he met the Prince of Wales along with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Although for Kelce, “They were an absolute delight,’’ he wasn't sure if “to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

However, the former Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason revealed that they were told how to greet the royals, and because it wasn't an official event, there was no need to bow. Prince Williams was even seen dancing to Swift's Shake It Off at the concert, which tells how cool he is.

Meanwhile, Travis was not the only one overwhelmed by meeting the royal family. His brother and the former American football center were very much impressed by how “adorable” the kids were.

“The highlight was Princess Charlotte, Prince George was great too, but she was so f**king adorable,” the 36-year-old said. He further said that he couldn't express “how much of a superstar she was.”

Jason was emphasized by the parenting skills as how the nine-year-old daughter of Prince Williams, who is a huge Swifty , asked questions which, for the former NFL player, was the “most electric part” of the meeting.

Jason Kelce went emotional at Taylor Swift's concert in London

Japan Kelce expressed his experience and revealed that he was “literally tearing up” while he attended Taylor Swift's concert in London. The tradition of the singer giving a Black 22-hat to someone in the crowd made him emotional.

The adorable interaction between the 14-time Grammy winner singer and a young fan made Travis' elder brother cry. He said on the New Heights Podcast, “I've never cried at a f---ing concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire — I'm about to tear up right now — it was f----ing so special.”

The Super Bowl champion was overwhelmed in front of the huge crowd, Swifties with the traditional bracelets, the surprise songs by the Cruel Summer hitmaker, and many more memorable moments that were something to cherish for Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce.

