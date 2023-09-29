Travis Kelce reveals how his family reacted to Taylor Swift’s surprise NFL attendance

Taylor Swift was the star appearance of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears match, on September 25. KCC won that match by 41-10 with Travis Kelce being one of the game leaders. The 12-time Grammy winner was there to support her current boyfriend and star NFL player Travis Kelce.

After making quite an appearance in the stadium, fans were just curious about what effect Tylor's presence had on Travis Kelce's family. The NFL star shared an interesting statement, revealing his family's reaction to Taylor Swift's Sunday match appearance. Let's see what the NFL player said.

Travis Kelce's insider statement on his family's reaction to Taylor's Sunday appearance

During the 27th Episode of the "New Heights" podcast run by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. During that episode, Travis Kelce talking about Taylor Swift's presence in the match said, "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy". Travis also added, "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."

Talking about her chemistry with his mother on the stands, Travis made another interesting statement. The star player of the Kansas City Chiefs said, "She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That sh*t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

Once the game was finished, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were captured leaving the stadium, in Travis's convertible. Talking about the same, Travis Kelce said, "We just slid off in the getaway car at the end." Travis concluded his experience with his last statement when he said, "Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage." Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are definitely giving couple-goals. And watching Taylor cheer for Travis is just fun.