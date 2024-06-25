Travis Kelce Reveals How Patrick Mahomes Helped Chiefs Defeat George Kittle’s 49ers

Travis Kelce received his third Super Bowl ring on June 13. He believes that Patrick Mahomes was the difference between the Chiefs and George Kittle’s 49ers. The top-paid NFL tight end is thankful to god for playing alongside him.

Mahomes and Kelce are regarded as one of the best TE-QB pairs in the league. The latter talked about Patrick’s role in the Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP and Kelce thinks he deserved it.

Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes’ performance against Geroge Kittle’s 49ers

Travis Kelce filmed an episode for the Bussin With the Boys show on June 19 in Cannes. It was released a week later on Tuesday, June 25. In his interview with the show host, Kelce gave inside stories from the big day.

“Thank God I play with Patty Mahomes, man,” Kelce said. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in the dying moments of the game. Mahomes’ throw was converted into a touchdown by Mecole Hardman to bring the glory to Kansas City.



Patrick Mahomes went 5-for-8 for 57 yards in the regular time. But the best was yet to come. His 8 passes for 42 yards in the overtime left the 49ers helpless. “He was the difference late in the game.” Kelce reflected on Mahomes’ heroics.

Kelce believes the 2x NFL MVP can take over a game whenever he likes. Mahomes always delivers when the team needs it the most. Fans believe that the 28-year-old can better Tom Brady’s records.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s dream to complete a three-peat

The three-time Super Bowl champion is confident about his team this season. He has ensured the fans that the Chiefs will win the trophy again next year. They became the second team to win consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies this century.

However, the Chiefs’ stars aren’t done yet. They want to be the first team to complete a three-peat in NFL history. The TE-QB pair promised to do it all over again in New Orleans next year at Kelce Jam.