Travis Kelce Reveals Secret Service Threatened Him Before His Dream Moment at White House

Travis Kelce lived his dream on his recent visit to the White House. The Chiefs tight end addressed the nation from the Presidential podium. But Kelce revealed what happened behind the scenes during the Chiefs’ meeting with Joe Biden.

The Chiefs were invited to the White House for the second time in a row. Travis had also tried to speak from the presidential podium on his last visit. But he was pulled away by his teammate Patrick Mahomes. The US President helped him fulfill his desire, but not without a warning from the Secret Service.

Travis Kelce speaks from the Presidential podium

Collegiate and professional champion sports teams are invited to the White House annually. Joe Biden congratulated the Chiefs for their success. He praised Mahomes before inviting Kelce to the center stage.

“My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce began. However, the Chiefs TE was warned by the Secret Service. The 3x Super Bowl champion shared his experience at the White House with Today.

Kelce disclosed that some members of the Secret Service came to him. They were authorized to tase him if he went up to the podium again. In an unexpected turn of events, Biden was invited to the podium by the president himself.



“I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot, all right?” Kelce continued his speech. He then quickly stepped back to his position.

Jason Kelce’s reaction to the threat

On Wednesday’s New Heights Show, Kelce expressed his concern about the threat to his brother. The NFL star felt that a taser was aimed at him as soon as he walked up to the stage. That threat from the Secret Service had taken over the Chiefs' TE.

Jason Kelce responded that nothing like that would have happened. “If the president invites you up, you’re not going to get tased,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said. Jason had praised his brother for the incident on X after the speech.