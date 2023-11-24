Travis Kelce reveals what his friends told him before his first date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had their first official date in New York City. However, before the Chiefs tight end could go meet her, his friends had some words for him.

Travis Kelce recently revealed what his friends told him prior to his first date with the Blank Space singer.

What did Travis Kelce’s friends say to him before he went on to his first official date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently had an interview with the Wall Street Journal during which he reflected back in time when he was preparing himself for his first date with Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs tight end revealed that more than him, his friends were nervous about the date in NYC.

“Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it,” Travis Kelce had said during the interview.

It’s funny how Travis Kelce’s friends were more worried about him spoiling the date than the Chiefs tight end himself.

Talking about Travis Kelce, he explained that the last thing he had was nervousness. It’s because by then, they have already been talking for a while.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Chiefs tight end had said, explaining how he was feeling before meeting Taylor Swift.

And we must say that the date obviously went great because, after that one, the two went on multiple more dates, spotted leaving different restaurants.

The two are so in love that there’s speculation that they might get married by the end of this year.

According to a source, Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, has even given his blessings to Travis Kelce to move forward in their relationship.

Do you think Travis and Taylor would marry each other this year? What are the chances of it happening in 2023?