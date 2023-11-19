Travis Kelce reveals why he and Taylor Swift did not leave their hotel after the Eras Tour Argentina show got canceled

Taylor Swift's concert tour in Argentina has been a roaring success, but last Saturday's show ended in disappointment when it was unexpectedly canceled, much to the dismay of her fans.

NFL star Travis Kelce, who was meant to attend Taylor Swift's concert, disclosed what he and Swift did instead after the event was called off - turns out the pair stayed in at Swift's hotel the whole time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t leave the hotel in Argentina, and here's why

The nonstop downpour in Argentina compelled management to cancel Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop on its second day, shutting down the show.

Swift hunkered down with boyfriend Kelce, who was also in the city, and the two passed the time in Swift's hotel.

In the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the tight end revealed how the two didn’t want to go outside, explore the city, and have fun.

“We didn’t want to just go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn’t care about the show. So we um we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves man,” Travis explained.

Even with the free time afforded by the canceled concert, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided against going out, concerned that being spotted around town could make it look like they didn't care about fans missing the show.

The same night, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen having dinner in the restaurant of their hotel. The video of the two holding hands and passing through the crowd has been going viral.

Nonetheless, the concert was rescheduled for Sunday and ended up being a huge success. All the interactions between Travis and Taylor are still going viral online, with Swift's devotees fawning over the moments between the stars.

Now that Travis visited Taylor in Argentina, do you think Taylor will return the favor and be in attendance at the Chiefs’ next match against the Eagles? Share your takes in the comment section below!