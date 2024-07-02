Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Turned Down Offer To Feature in Netflix Series Receiver: ‘I’m out of That Sh*t’

NFL star Travis Kelce isn't nervous about the spotlight, but he doesn't seem to want to pursue reality television. He reportedly declined a role in the Netflix docuseries Receiver.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, is already well-known due to his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift. Perhaps he feels there is no more room for prying into his daily life. That is not to suggest that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will not be open to it in the future; nevertheless, he has decided that it is not for him right now.

Travis Kelce feels he is way over reality

During his appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast last week, Kelce said that Netflix approached him about being featured in their upcoming NFL documentary series Receiver. The project is the follow-up to the popular Quarterback series.



"After (Patrick Mahomes) did (Quarterback), I did get asked about it," Kelce confessed. "I just—I don't know. I would rather just play ball, man. I'm already doing plenty with the podcast and everything else. I'm so over reality, bro. I'm out of that sh*t."

The new series will provide the same kind of behind-the-scenes access and production value that made Quarterback so successful. The cast features Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.



Kelce has been in the national limelight for several years, both on and off the field. His relationship with Taylor Swift, as well as his podcast with his brother, Jason, has increased his sense of duty.

Patrick Mahomes is featured in the Netflix series Quarterback

Mahomes appeared in the Netflix documentary series Quarterback alongside other signal-callers Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The series takes a closer look at each passer as they navigated the 2022 NFL season. According to Netflix and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, their objective is to provide fans with an inside look at the preparation and family lives of Pro Bowl athletes.

Kelce will now start his 12th season in the NFL, having established himself as one of the best tight ends in the game's history. The Chiefs recently won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers and are now looking for their fourth championship since 2020.