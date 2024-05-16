Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Used a Flashlight at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in Paris

Travis Kelce was there in Paris to extend his support to his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift as she kickstarted the second leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen dancing and capturing Swift's performance with a camera flashlight and Jason Kelce couldn't help himself mentioning it.

Travis Kelce reveals why he used camera flashlight to record Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed why he used a camera flashlight at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. During a conversation on their New Heights podcast, which the Kelce brothers host together, Jason poked fun at his younger brother for filming with flash on.

The former Philadelphia Eagles legend asked on the podcast, “Well, you got caught, pulling an Ed Kelce move here taking a video with your flash on.” He further continued, “What are you doing, Trav? You're supposed to be better than this.”

The highest-paid tight end then replied that it's all due to the setting in his phone's camera which automatically turns the flash on when it's dark. He shared, "Oh, you know, the settings on the camera, if it's dark, it's going to automatically put the flash on."

The 34-year-old also stated that he was just trying to capture some “good memories” and didn't care about anything else.

Jason then responded that Travis might have succeeded in capturing “great video” as the camera flash gives it a huge difference, to which Travis replied, “Did I get clowned for that? Sorry.”

It was a memorable experience for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 87th show of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce probably won't forget their romantic 87th show of the Eras Tour surrounded by Swifties singing songs written for the NFL star bowling kisses to each other. The Chiefs' player was seen dancing and enjoying all those songs dedicated to him by his global star girlfriend.

The Anti-Hero singer also wore a Chiefs-themed dress “red and yellow” that represented Kelce's jersey color along with her seemingly dedicating the 87th show to his jersey number. She also changed the lyrics of her song Karma, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also in attendance giving Kelce great company while he was lost in the concert matching his girlfriend's dance moves.

