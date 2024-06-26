Travis Kelce Says THIS Ruined His First Christmas Celebration With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s first Christmas with Taylor Swift wasn’t how he imagined it. On the latest Bussin’ With the Boys episode, Kelce revealed what ruined his Christmas Day plans. The NFL star lost control while showing his annoyance at the incident.

The Las Vegas Raiders were deemed the Culprits for the unfortunate events. The Chiefs’ tight end couldn’t keep calm about it even after winning the Super Bowl. Everything was perfect at the Arrowhead Stadium until the game began.

How did the Las Vegas Raiders ruin Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s first Christmas?

Taylor Swift was in the audience for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Raiders. Kelce’s side lost the game 20-14 on the big day. “We got our a– beat by the Raiders on Christmas. F—-ing ruined Christmas, motherf—ers,” Kelce blurted out.

The 3x Super Bowl champion added that he loved the brawl on the field. He was thrilled with the kind of edge and toughness they possessed. He believed that they would be unstoppable with that mentality. But the Raiders turned the tides against them.

The power couple celebrated Christmas with their families at Kelce’s mention. They enjoyed the rest of the holidays together. But the bitter loss affected the Chiefs’ tight end. He felt like his team didn’t have what it takes to attack a team from the jump.

Kelce agreed that his aggression touched an all-time high during the playoffs. Everybody didn’t love that side of the top-paid NFL TE. But he felt that it made the team better and carried on with it.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on their first anniversary?

Swift and Kelce announced their love in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley on Sunday, June 23. The couple performed a skit together during the Eras Tour concert. Before Kelce’s on-stage debut, Swift posted her first picture with him on her social media.

It has led to speculations that the couple will tie knots soon. Insiders believe that the couple will get engaged in July. They started dating last summer and want to complete a year in style.