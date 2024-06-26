Travis Kelce Seemingly Throws Shade at Taylor Swift’s Exes Joe Alwyn and Jake Gyllenhaal

On the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, NFL players and hosts made some comments worth getting public attention. Will Compton and Taylor Lewan delved into the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. They were discussing their favorite songs by the renowned pop star.

During the podcast, Compton mentioned that his daughter has a list of favorite songs. They include Karma alongside hits from Frozen, Moana, and Queen’s We Will Rock You. But right there, Kelce humorously interrupted, asking, “Does she know who Karma is?”

Compton quickly replied with a nod to Swift’s famous ex, Jake Gyllenhaal. He said, “Karma is Gyllenhaal, right?”

Travis Kelce appears to criticize Taylor Swift's exes with his recent remarks

Initially, the tight end deflected the question with a laugh at Compton’s reply. However, he acknowledged it when prompted again with accurate lyrics referencing Gyllenhaal. He said, “It was.” In a subtle nod to actor Joe Alwyn, Swift’s other ex, Kelce, briefly mentioned him as the “guy on the screen” before swiftly moving on.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Recalls What Made Him Fall for Taylor Swift; Details Inside

The trio then praised Swift for transforming the lyrics in Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

“I know it’s about the boy now,” Compton exclaimed. He highlights the shift in Swift’s lyrical adaptation.

Also read: Fans Think Taylor Swift May Have Hinted at Yet Another Travis Kelce Appearance on Her Eras Tour

Advertisement

Swifties are enthralled by Kelce's role in making the songstress laugh and swoon. They are now talking about Kelce’s debut at her London Eras Show. And now, his candid remarks about Swift’s songs and her past relationships have become the talk.

A little more about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Love story

The footballer has always been upfront about their relationship. Whether it is about praising her publicly or sharing stories about his failed attempt to woo her in the initial days, he has always expressed his thoughts. Kelce has incredibly handled the fame he got after dating Swift.

The 34-year-old singer and the NFL star have been linked since July 8, 2023. Kelce, the tight end for the Chiefs, was spotted at one of Swift’s shows in Kansas City. Their relationship has since captivated a global audience.

Together, they have been ridging American football fan bases with Swift’s devoted following for nearly a year.

Advertisement