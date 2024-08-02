Travis Kelce Sets Another Impressive Record With His 5th Selection to Elusive Madden 99 Club

EA Sports has recently unveiled the player ratings for Madden 25. The Kansas City Chiefs fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate. Among the top ten tight ends, Travis Kelce reigns supreme with an impressive 99 overall rating.

This accolade places Kelce at the pinnacle of his position. He has secured the position of fifth among stellar players. It's an achievement that comes as no surprise, given his stellar career. What's remarkable about this rating is that it marks the fifth time Kelce has been inducted into the coveted 99 Club. He has set a new record for tight ends in Madden history.

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married? Fans Convinced They Are After Noticing THIS in Arrowhead Stadium Suite

Kelce's consistent excellence on the field has solidified his reputation as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Some considered it a down year in the 2023 season, where he recorded 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

However, Kelce's performance remains extraordinary by any standard. For context, 2023 was the first season since 2015 that Kelce did not surpass the 1,000-yard mark. Yet, even this so-called dip in performance did not prevent him from achieving a 99 overall rating in Madden 25.

The 2023 season was significant for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they secured their second consecutive Super Bowl victory. Kelce's contributions were indispensable to this triumph. His ability to consistently make critical plays.

Not only that, but it also serves as a reliable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It also provides leadership on and off the field, which have been key factors in the Chiefs' sustained success.

Kelce, who will turn 35 years old soon, is entering a phase of his career where many athletes typically experience a decline in performance.

Advertisement

Also read: ‘He’s Been Ready to Pop the Question for a While’: Insider Reveals Taylor Swift’s Honest Opinion on Marrying Travis Kelce

However, if his past achievements are any indication, Kelce may well continue to defy expectations and maintain his high level of play. His track record suggests that he thrives under pressure. And how he consistently finds ways to adapt and excel, regardless of the challenges he faces.

As the new NFL season approaches, all eyes will be on Kelce to see if he can once again surpass expectations. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, eager to witness whether this seasoned veteran can add yet another chapter to his already illustrious career.