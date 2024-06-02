Travis Kelce Shares Crucial Tricks For Teaming Up With Star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the Chiefs to three titles in the last five years. Their chemistry on the gridiron baffles other players and experts. Their pair is regarded as one of the best active duos right now.

Players generally prefer to keep their secrets. But Kelce shared some valuable insights on his partnership with Mahomes. On a recent New Heights episode, Kelce told what it takes to play alongside the 2x NFL MVP.

Travis Kelce’s tips to play alongside Patrick Mahomes

The Kelce brothers have a teach tape segment on their New Heights podcast. The Chiefs tight end decided to dissect one of his AFC Championship game’s moves. Travis showed a clip from the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The highest-paid TE in the league shed light on a moment from the game. While analyzing the play with his brother, Travis regretted not listening to Patrick. He said that Mahomes gave them two ways and he should have listened to the QB.

Although everything turned out fine at the end, the TE admitted that he screwed Patrick over. Travis finished off the segment by providing two tricks to play with Patrick. He said one should never give up on a play if Mahomes has the ball. He gave the second tip to himself saying, “Get in your f—king playbook, Travis.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mahomes and Kelce’s plans for NFL 2024

The Chiefs' star duo isn’t content with back-to-back titles. They want to win it again in New Orleans next year. The Chiefs want to be the first team to complete a 3-peat. Patrick is confident that they have what it takes to win the Super Bowl again.

Patrick and Travis are reportedly working on a surprise move for the upcoming season. Mahomes recently revealed that he is working on his behind-the-back passing. He is confident he would throw it to Travis Kelce next season.