Travis Kelce Shares Experience of Filming His Amazon Prime Special Game Show; DETAILS Inside

Travis Kelce had a very happening weekend as he attended the Mahomes Foundation’s charity event. His PDA was all over the internet as he called pop icon Taylor Swift his ‘Significant Other’. He auctioned off four tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour, which were sold for $80,000.

Later, the couple went on a double date with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. He was even reported to attend the Grand Prix in Miami. His video of chugging beer from a crystal trophy, which was given to a golf tournament participant, went viral as well. In addition, Kelce shared some insights on his game show, which is scheduled to be released soon on his podcast.

Kelce’s new game show

The 3-time Super Bowl winner will be the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The game show will be released on Amazon Prime. On May 1, while talking to his brother Jason Kelce, he revealed that he had a lot of fun on the set. The show will be centered around celebrities answering elementary-level questions to win the grand prize of $100,000.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Extends His Stay With Kansas City Chiefs; DETAILS Inside Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kelce revealed that he always wanted to be a part of a game show. Unlike his fixed role as a tight end in the Kansas City Chiefs, he was ready to play any role in a game show. He said that he just wanted to be an element, whether as a contestant, helper, or host. Kelce didn’t tell who won the show or managed to take the home prize but said some contestants were pretty good.

Kelce’s eternal love for game shows

In his conversation, Kelce explained how he pretended to be sick so that he didn’t have to go to school in childhood. His mother then used to cook chicken noodle soup for him, and he was allowed to watch The Price is Right and Family Feud.

Kelce would be returning to the Chiefs as the preparations begin for the upcoming season. He recently extended his contract with the team and wants to complete a 3-peat.