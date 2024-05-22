Travis Kelce Shares Head Coach Andy Reid’s Advice That Helped Him Win Three Super Bowl Rings

Travis Kelce is now regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the NFL. He has played a crucial role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ four Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl championships in the past five years.

Kelce started dating the pop icon Taylor Swift last summer. They even celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory together. Interestingly, while attending an event recently the 3-time Super Bowl winner heaped praise on his head coach Andy Reid for his success. Kelce shared Reid’s piece of advice to succeed in the NFL.

Andy Reid’s Advice to Travis Kelce

Andy Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs as the head coach in the same year as Travis Kelce. Reid is the sole NFL coach to have 100 victories to his name. He is also the only coach to make it to four consecutive conference championships with two different teams.

In a ZenWTR campaign, Kelce revealed Andy Reid's golden advice. Reid told Kelce to never lose his personality and to let that thing show. Kelce always keeps that in his mind and that has helped him thrive in the NFL.

Kelce’s Morning Routine and Career Goals

The highest-paid TE in the league also described his morning routine during the season. He gets up and gets himself a good breakfast to prepare himself for the meetings and practice sessions. Kelce keeps himself hydrated since he needs to be attentive in training and discussions.

When asked about career goals, Kelce said that he wants to be selfless and make a difference in the football community. He wants to win as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships.

Andy Reid and Co. will start their campaign against the Baltimore Ravens this season. If they manage to clinch the trophy this time, they will become the first team to complete a 3-peat in the league’s history.

