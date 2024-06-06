Travis Kelce Shares His Take on Washing Feet Amid Jason Kelce’s Hygiene Controversy

The Kelce brothers have sparked a controversy centered around hygiene. Jason Kelce began this saga with an unfiltered reply on X, formerly Twitter. His brother Travis Kelce has fuelled the drama with his comments on the New Heights show.

An X user attempted to troll Jason Kelce for his comments about diabolical lies. The author of the post stated that washing every crevice of the body is better or healthier. He added that Jason Kelce probably doesn’t wash his feet.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center responded that only weirdos wash their feet. On Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, the Chiefs tight end shared his opinion on the matter.

Travis Kelce doesn’t wash his feet

Jason and Travis discussed washing feet on their podcast. The elder brother earlier shared that he doesn’t wash his feet. He sometimes takes a shower without scrubbing his feet. “What kind of psychopath washes your feet?” he cited his belief.

Travis Kelce seemed to be on the same page with his brother. The highest-paid TE in the league said he doesn’t wash his feet either. He admitted that he only washes his feet after football practice and workout sessions.

Jason, 36, also added that the only time he touches his feet is while clipping his toenails. He added that he wears sandals to keep himself fungus-free. Dermatologists have advised him to follow the less-is-more strategy for soap.

Jason Kelce drops Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding hint on the New Heights show

Travis Kelce recently responded to rumors linking him to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. A fan theory suggested that the TE might feature in the golf comedy. Travis clarified that he doesn’t even know if there’s an opening for such a role.

Jason then asked his brother about his favorite Adam Sandler characters. Travis said that he likes Bobby Boucher and The Wedding Singer. Jason dropped silent after saying that he was going to be a wedding singer. It has led to rumors that the power couple might announce their marriage soon.