Travis Kelce shares retirement plan with brother Jason inspired by Chiefs vs BIlls amid rumors of NFL retirement

The Kelce brothers are thinking about taking retirement from the NFL. While Jason Kelce was already in the process of retirement, Travis has reportedly joined him in the loop. In fact, Travis also revealed what his and brother Jason's retirement plan would look like.

What will Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce do post-NFL retirement?

There have been constant rumors about Jason Kelce retiring from the league , which started with the Eagles' Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers. Up lately, there have also been rumors around Travis Kelce, about retirement. So now the question is, if they decide to retire from the league, what will the Kelce brothers do?

In the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end threw some light on retirement plans. The two were talking about their time at the Bills Stadium last weekend, and that's when Travis came up with a retirement plan for the two, as a joke.

"Just going to tailgates?" Jason questioned when Travis presented the idea. "Just tailgate every state. Just to see how it's done," Travis revealed as he explained his idea of retirement. To which, Eagles' center indeed agreed. "I mean, dude, I'm sure you don't got to talk me into a good time. I'm in on that," Jason said in agreement.

While the Kelce brothers are in complete agreement, when it comes to their retirement plans to travel the country, Jason's wife might not be comfortable with it. Who is Jason Kelce's wife? Kylie Kelce! "Yeah, well, Kylie, she was at this one. She doesn't have to go to all of them," Jason said, in reference to Kylie.