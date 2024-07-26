It feels like only yesterday all of us came across a viral internet rumor that global pop sensation Taylor Swift has been coupled up with a Kansas City tight end named Travis Kelce.

Interestingly enough, right now Swifties across the globe are commemorating a pivotal moment in pop culture history because it's been exactly one year since NFL star Travis Kelce took a chance and mentioned Taylor Swift on his New Heights podcast, unknowingly setting the stage for one of the most talked-about romances in recent memory.

Travis Kelce shoots his shot at Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast

On July 26, 2023, Travis Kelce shared his experience attending Swift's Eras Tour concert in Missouri with his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end expressed disappointment at not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce confessed, adding that he felt "butthurt" about the missed opportunity.

Little did Kelce know that this candid admission would spark a chain of events leading to a high-profile relationship with the pop icon.

Swifties celebrate the one-year anniversary of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On the one-year mark of this memorable podcast episode, Swift's dedicated fanbase took to social media to celebrate. One fan tweeted, "Forever thankful for friendship bracelets, New Heights and Jason being an inquisitive big brother."

Another supporter playfully said, "Well Travis, You knew what you wanted and boy, you got her," cleverly referencing Swift's lyrics.

One more Swiftie adds "travis ‘very adorably put [taylor] on blast on his podcast’ exactly one year ago and the rest is history".

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s mention on New Heights podcast

Swift herself addressed the podcast shoutout in a Time magazine interview, describing Kelce's move as "metal as hell."

She revealed that they began spending time together shortly after the episode aired, saying, "We started hanging out right after [the podcast episode]."

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Since then, they've become one of the most-watched couples in both sports and entertainment.

Recently, during a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Kelce made a surprising admission about his initial podcast shoutout.

When asked if he ever thought his mention of Swift would lead to their current relationship, he confessed, "I never thought it would have landed. I didn't even think it would have got a response from her."

Despite his initial doubts, Kelce expressed contentment with how things turned out, stating, "We're here and we're all happy, I know that."

The Swift-Kelce romance has immensely boosted interest in the New Heights podcast. Fans eagerly tune in each week, hoping for updates or mentions of the relationship.

The podcast has become a go-to source for insights into their romance, with Kelce occasionally dropping hints about their activities together.

As Swifties celebrate this anniversary, speculation grows about the couple's future.

With Swift frequently attending Chiefs games and Kelce supporting her at concerts, their relationship continues to captivate the public's attention.

A story as such of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift serves as a modern fairy tale, reminding fans that sometimes, taking a chance can lead to unexpected and wonderful outcomes.

