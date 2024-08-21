NFL superstar Travis Kelce has once again proven his dedication to his girlfriend, global pop icon Taylor Swift, with an over-the-top gesture to mark the end of her Eras Tour in Europe.

As Taylor's long 48 date tour came to a close in London this week, Kelce wasted no time in showering her with gifts to celebrate the monumental achievement.

This comes just two weeks after the shocking, foiled terrorist plot in Vienna that led to the tour being cut short by three shows.

To help ease Taylor's pain from the harrowing incident, Kelce sent her $5,800 worth of treats.

But for the final show, the Kansas City Chiefs star went all out, ordering 51 boxes of red roses, one for each scheduled performance on the tour.

"They love numbers," an insider told The U.S. Sun. "They pay attention to ones that mean something to them both."

Each box of the Million Roses Deluxe arrangements cost a cool $616, adding up to a total of $31,416.

The preserved roses, which can last up to three years, were hand-crafted in black boxes and described as "showstopping."

These show-stopping arrangements are the peak of luxury when it comes to preserved roses.

Kelce left a heartfelt note for Taylor, praising her for completing "the most lucrative tour in history" and encouraging her to enjoy the final show "as if it was the first concert ever."

Advertisement

"Travis wanted her to know that her last show was going to be amazing," the source said. "He never stops supporting her.

This is not the first time Kelce has showered his girlfriend with lavish gifts during her Eras Tour.

Just two weeks ago, the NFL star spent a whopping $59,000 on a shopping spree to ensure Taylor felt "special" and had plenty of stylish outfits to choose from for her shows in Germany.

According to a source, Kelce "misses Taylor a lot" and wanted to make her feel supported during the European leg of her tour.

The gifts included a $3,850 Twillaine cardigan, a $2,950 herringbone denim jacket, and a $6,300 belted cashmere long vest from high-end designers like Jil Sander, Hermès, and Yves Saint Laurent.

"Travis always puts a lot of energy and time into picking the presents he gets for her," the source said. "He wants to make her happy and feel the best wearing things they both love."

Advertisement

With Taylor's European tour now complete, she plans to take a well-deserved three-month break before returning to the stage in Toronto on November 14.

The 34-year-old singer is reportedly eager to spend her upcoming three-month break in Kelce's newly acquired $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

Kelce, meanwhile, is gearing up for the start of the NFL season next month, where he will attempt to retain the Super Bowl crown with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs they won last season.