Travis Kelce Shows Off His Dance Skills as Chiefs Tight End Takes Up Car Washing Job in Summer Job Season

Travis Kelce is having one of the most happening offseasons ever. The NFL star posted a promotional clip for his local car wash business. He could be seen scrubbing cars in a black company t-shirt and khakis. Kelce paired his employee outfit with white sneakers.

“Get your ride looking right for the summer at Club Car Wash,” the Chiefs tight end wrote. Kelce seemed to be having fun with the powerwasher. He gave many vehicles a nice cleaning job before showing off another skill. The 3x Super Bowl champion danced with his fellow worker.

Travis Kelce’s car washing job

The top-paid TE in the league took up many gigs following his Super Bowl win in February. Kelce finished shooting for the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. It will stream on Amazon Prime in the coming months.

Travis Kelce will also make his Hollywood debut soon. He will feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror show Grotesquerie. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend wasn’t content with his adventures. He shot a promotional video for his car wash business over the weekend.

The 3x Super Bowl champion bought stakes in Club Car Wash in 2021. He is proud to have invested in the multi-state car wash business. He admires the premium product it offers. The company has over 160 branches in 10 states.

Club Car Wash has made notable contributions to Kelce’s foundation. Recently, they donated more than $42,000 to the foundation for every member new member. The money raised goes to kids to help them reach their full potential.

Advertisement

Also Read: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Extends His Investment Empire With Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee Venture

Fans react to Travis Kelce’s car washing skills

Chiefs fans took no time to roast Kelce. They joked that the sporting icon might be hustling to earn pocket money. NFL’s official account took a jab at Kelce, telling him he should be a football player.

One user claimed that Kelce is funding his Wembley trip through the job. Taylor Swift will perform in London later this month. The couple hasn’t met since their romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy.