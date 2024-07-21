Travis Kelce Spends USD 70,000 During Taylor Swift’s Shopping Spree in Milan

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift always flaunt their love for each other. The pop icon reportedly received clothes and accessories worth over $70,000 from her beau. The Chiefs star splashed money on a shopping spree for his girlfriend in Milan, Italy. The Sun reported that the gifts include selections from Swift’s favorite brands.

The 14-time Grammy winner announced her love for Kelce at recent Eras Tour concerts. Taylor Swift replicated Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration in London and Ireland. The couple also made their first on-stage appearance at Wembley Stadium on June 23. The Chiefs star showed his love for the Cruel Summer singer by treating her with multiple gifts.

Travis Kelce buys gifts worth $70,000 for Taylor Swift

According to the report, the most expensive item in Kelce’s basket was a $16,000 Valentino dress. Next up was a $5,200 delicate tweed and a $3,300 calfskin hobo bag, as per reports. The report suggested that Kelce also bought a Garavani Escape shopping bag.

The Sun’s source said Kelce added a Panama Cotton mini-dress worth $3,200 to his cart. He also bought a $6,500 sleeveless suede dress, a $4,400 mini-dress, and a $6,500 single-breasted menswear coat. Travis also got two pairs of shoes for his love, each worth $1,350.

The top-paid NFL TE bought many more similar bags and clothes for Swift. This isn’t the first time Kelce splurged money on Swift. The couple shopped for around $81,000 when Travis traveled to Paris for Swift’s concert.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce Splurges USD 81k on Shopping in Paris After Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

The power couple will likely stay away from each other for a while now. Swift has nine shows left in the European leg of the Eras Tour, and Kelce won’t be able to attend any due to his commitments to the Chiefs. The gifts might compensate for the time the couple will stay apart.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumors

Life & Style Magazine has reported that Swift and Kelce will get engaged in the next six months. The source added that the couple will likely marry each other next spring or summer. The report also said the couple likes to talk about things in general, but their secret is leaking out now.

It has been reported that Kelce wants some more time before making the move. On the other hand, Swift doesn’t want to wait forever for Travis. She wants to know her boyfriend’s stance in the relationship. According to Life & Style Magazine, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift consider themselves unofficially engaged . They know they are the ones for each other.