Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went all out to celebrate girlfriend Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, reportedly spending a whopping $27,000 on an array of luxurious gifts for the pop superstar.

Extravagant jewelry and designer dress for Taylor Swift

According to the sources, Kelce spared no expense in showering Swift with high-end presents following the release of her 11th studio album on April 19th. Among the lavish items was an 18k rose gold bangle bracelet worth $5,600 and hoop earrings valued at $4,800 from renowned jeweler De Beers. He also gifted her a black calfskin Chanel dress priced at a staggering $9,100.

"He loves to give her gifts, and she is a lover of good things, of good clothing and nice jewelry," an insider told The Sun, adding that Kelce "knows exactly what she loves."

11 Bouquets for Taylor Swift’s 11 Albums

Not stopping at jewels and designer wear, the NFL star took his gesture a step further by arranging for Swift to receive 11 flower bouquets, each comprising orchids, hydrangeas, and white roses - representing her 11 albums. These floral arrangements reportedly cost a total of $7,500.

"The idea to have 11 deliveries of flowers throughout the day is a very nice and thoughtful idea," the source shared. "She will have tons of flowers for the next few days in her house. That is going to be a sea of flowers for her. She loves them so much."

Ahead of the album's release, Kelce had expressed his confidence in Swift's latest musical effort, predicting that it would "shake up the world." During a Super Bowl press evening, he stated, "I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

While Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has remained tight-lipped about her new album, sources claim he "doesn't talk poorly" of the singer and was simply in a relationship that "didn't work out."

Travis Kelce knows what his girlfriend likes

This isn't the first time Kelce has splurged on extravagant gifts for his girlfriend. Earlier this year, he reportedly spent $16,000 on Valentine's Day presents, including a $3,100 luxury designer rose sculpture, a Hermes scarf, and an arrangement of 500 Eternity roses delivered in two installments.

"Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers," a source told The Sun at the time.

