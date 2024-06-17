Travis Kelce Spotted Playing Golf With Wayne Gretzky And Family In Nashville After Missing Taylor Swift's UK Eras Tour

Travis Kelce was not in the United Kingdom with Taylor Swift. Instead, he was in the United States, playing golf alongside Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson. On Father’s Day, it was hoped Kelce would be spending some time with his father but instead, he was with the Gretzky family enjoying playing golf.

While Travis Kelce was enjoying playing golf with the Gretzky family, Taylor Swift is working and completing her UK Eras Tour. Taylor Swift will make a one-of-a-kind stop on her record-breaking £1 billion Eras Tour this week, with Cardiff being the only location on her 152-show tour where she will only perform once.

The Welsh capital is one of more than 50 venues on her 21-month tour, and the Principality Stadium will seat 70,000 people on Tuesday. The American superstar has already performed three nights in Edinburgh and Liverpool, in the United Kingdom. She will go to London after playing Cardiff for three nights at Wembley Stadium next weekend.

While Taylor was busy with her Eras Tour, her BF Travis Kelce was seen enjoying playing Golf. Also, as it was Father’s Day he wasn’t with his father but he had a special message for him.

Travis Kelce shares a heartwarming message for his father

Ed Kelce could be the most sought-after NFL father ever. His unwavering support for Travis Kelce and his brother Jason has enabled them to attain the ‘New Heights,’ which would otherwise be far more difficult to achieve. So, what better day to convey his thanks to his father than Father's Day?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to TikTok to highlight some of his favorite experiences with Papa Kelce throughout time. His father's participation in the Super Bowl and the special edition of their podcast, New Heights, revealed much about his relationship with him. Kelce's latest TikTok was titled "Happy Father's Day big guy!!"

The video for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end is a compilation of Ed Kelce's appearances on several critical occasions in his life. Aside from a few minor milestones in Kelce's life, he attended the Super Bowl and defeated the 49ers by a final score of 25-22. The Nights, Avicii's timeless song, was playing in the backdrop of the video.



Meanwhile, Kelce's life has undergone significant adjustments. He fell in love, had a few terrible regular season games, beat Brady and Gronk's postseason record in 2023, and ultimately won a Super Bowl ring.

Many people would be willing to make significant sacrifices for this wild ride. He became the league's highest-paid tight end and recently received a bejeweled Super Bowl ring.

