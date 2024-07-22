Travis Kelce Surprises Fans With Viral Mustache Look From Last Season As Chiefs Star Returns to Training Camp

Travis Kelce joined his teammates at the Chiefs training camp on Sunday, July 21. The tight end attended his girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift’s Germany Eras Tour concert on July 17 and 18. But Kelce missed the final night in Gelsenkirchen to resume training with the Chiefs. The 3x Super Bowl champion stunned the fans with his viral mustache from last season.

The Chiefs resumed their training after a long break. Most of the squad returned earlier this week. But the Chiefs’ TE stayed in Europe for an extended holiday with his significant other. Travis Kelce faced some backlash for prioritizing Taylor Swift’s concert over training . He got back to business on the weekend with his viral mustache look.

Kelce returned to Kansas City as the reigning Super Bowl champions started preparations for a three-peat. The Chiefs announced their veteran's return on their X handle. They posted a clip of Kelce walking into training camp with his classic mustache look. “The return of El Travador,” the Chiefs social media team captioned the video.

In the clip, Travis can be seen donning his training kit with his helmet in his hands. “Thanks for coming out today, guys,” he says, acknowledging the cheers from the fans. He greeted the spectators with a smile. It’s his first day back in the hut after the conclusion of their mandatory mini-camp on June 13.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. have their eyes set on the three-peat. Last season, they became the eighth team to win consecutive Super Bowls. They have the chance to become the first team to win it three times in a row in the league’s history. Their captain has promised to do it all over again in New Orleans next year.

Travis Kelce skips Taylor Swift’s surprise mashup

Kelce couldn’t be in the audience for the 14-time Grammy winner’s surprise mashup for him. On the final night at Gelsenkirchen, Swift gave another indirect proposal to her beau. She combined her 2019 release Paper Rings and 2012’s Stay Stay Stay to create a romantic hit.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings; that’s right, you're the one I want,” she sang Paper Rings before switching to Stay Stay Stay. “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet,” Swift announced her love for the NFL star.

