Travis Kelce Talks About Working with ‘Awesome’ Olivia Dunne as They Team Up For Latest Endeavour

LSU superstar gymnast Olivia Dunne keeps building her brand off the gymnastics mat. She recently shot a commercial for Accelerator’s Active Energy drink alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had only high praise for her.

Travis Kelce, a main investor and spokesperson for the brand, talked with GMA and, as reported by the Daily Mail, gave glowing compliments about Livvy Dunne.

Kelce said, “Got Livvy Dunne in the building. LSU gymnast, absolutely an awesome person. She’s down there making Accelator look amazing.”

What are Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne working on together?

Dunne first announced her partnership with the brand last July on social media, calling it the "best energy drink out." Besides this recent endorsement, last October, Olivia Dunne’s Livvy Fund announced a partnership with the brand to make eight more LSU gymnasts brand representatives.

“What really attracted me to Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top-tier athletes who use this and drink it," she said.

Last year, Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge became investors in the energy drink brand.

Travis Kelce is 'living the dream' off the field

Kelce is also working on Ryan Murphy's new FX horror series Grotesquerie where he's acting alongside American actress and TV host Niecy Nash.

The NFL tight end is trying his hand at Hollywood while Taylor Swift continues her European tour. Kelce admits finding it hard to get into character at times.

When asked if he can now be considered an actor, Kelce said, "I guess you could say that. I've been on a few shows before. I've only played myself in those shows though. It's definitely different trying to portray a character and trying to find the emotions and everything and the understanding of a script and a scene."

He added, "It's a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I'm coachable. That's one thing I know from being in sports, I'm a coachable guy."

Kelce admitted he is 'living the dream' in the NFL offseason while talking to GMA this week.

