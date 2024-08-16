Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Age Difference: Exploring Age Gap Between the Pop Icon and Chiefs Star

From paper rings to accidentally flashing rings at her concert, Taylor Swift has traveled a long way with her beau Travis Kelce. Whenever Tay Tay is present in the stadium cheering for her boyfriend, fans are talking about her more than the Chiefs. As the rumors of them getting married are in the air, fans are now curious to know the age difference between the two. Here is their answer: Kelce and Swift were born exactly 69 days apart.

It was on Oct. 5, 2023, that Kelce turned 34 and just 69 days after it, Taylor Swift turned 34 on Dec. 13, 2023. Since fans are obsessed with everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, they are even obsessed with their age difference, with some even making jokes about it.

Now that their birthdays are just a few months away, fans would again be expecting a huge surprise coming their way as the two lovebirds are full of it. Just a day ago, an insider source revealed the love language they share. Fighting valiantly against the distance and their professional schedules coming between them, Travis Kelce sends flowers to his beloved while Taylow Swift likes to express her gratitude for it and also sends some gifts herself.

And knowing the love language of the most buzzing couple of the decade isn’t the only surprise fans got yesterday. It was also a major revelation about the wedding plans of the two. Life & Style reported the inside information of the talks of an ‘ironclad’ prenup in the air between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before they married each other. While Taylor Swift might have accidentally revealed her engagement ring during her Eras tour concert, kicking off the rumors of the two already being engaged, neither of the two is about to pop the question before they have their prenup in place, given the massive wealth both of them boast.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the insider reported to Life & Style. “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

Travis Kelce’s net worth totals a whopping $70 million whereas his lady love Taylor Swift’s net worth, which saw a massive surge after she began her Eras tour, totals to an even more insane amount of about $1 billion.