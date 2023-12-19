Travis Kelce Taylor Swift engagement: Is the NFL star really planning to propose? Insider reveals

These days, there's one rumor in the Travis-Taylor world: when are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married ? While there were strong rumors of the two getting engaged this month, that's not going to happen anytime soon.

A source close to Travis Kelce has recently revealed what plans Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have in terms of their engagement. The source cleared the fog around the couple's marriage, and here's what's revealed!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift won't be engaged anytime soon

Last week, Taylor Swift was spotted showing off her new ring to her bff Biles Teller and his wife. Fans thought that Travis Kelce secretly proposed to the 'Blank Space' singer. However, it turns out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not going to be engaged anytime soon.

Setting the record straight about their relationship, an insider revealed where the couple indeed stands when it comes to marriage. "There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon. There is no engagement at this time," the source said, clearing the fog around Travis-Taylor's marriage.

The major speculations around Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce became mainstream when a source confirmed that Travis asked for Scott Swift's blessing , and he has it now. Interestingly, Taylor Swift's dating methods are more 'public' with the Chiefs' tight end.

All of these just pushed forward the topic of the two getting engaged and creating a bubble, according to which their marriage will happen soon. But now we know what the truth is. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift won't be getting engaged in the time frame most people think. It's a hard pill for Swifties.