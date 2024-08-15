Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Love Language Revealed; Here's How The Sweet Couple Show Their Love To Each Other

The Swifties are in for an absolute roller coaster. Little did they know that their idol would find her love while living her golden, or rather ‘Lover’ era, as a pop star. To top it off, they got to witness the ‘IT’ couple of the decade together on stage while Tay Tay was pouring her love out through her symphonies during her show at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, in London. Despite having seen them express their love for each other several times through affectionate hugs and sweet kisses, it was only recently that they came to know what their true love language was.

Per sources of ET, Kelce’s love language is gifting, whereas Swift’s are gifting and showing gratitude. “Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source says. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before.”

The source also adds that the couple is very affectionate even when they’re apart, which, given their stardom-filled life, is quite frequent. Despite their hectic schedule, like shouldering the responsibility of being one of the most loved singers of the century or carrying the weight of the top NFL team’s offense, Kelce and Taylor make time for each other. This is how: “Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are still in constant communication, texting and FaceTiming each other.”

Well, now that the NFL season is fast approaching, fans would be expecting to see more of Taylor Swift cheering for her boyfriend. Just like she did last season alongside Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce. But that was when the two were dating. Now, that the couple is looking to take their relationship to the next level, fans will be excited to see how well Taylor cheers for her boyfriend.

We all know it. The rumors are in the air just like their love. During her concert in Warsaw, the pop sensation accidentally flashed the ring on her left hand- the one generally reserved for engagement rings. While she quickly tried to slip it off without anyone noticing, fans didn’t miss her sly move as the rumors of their engagement started crackling.

Just a few days after it, Life & Style’s exclusive source reported the two in the talks of building a prenup before they get married. “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are quickly headed towards an engagement – but not before the NFL hunk signs an ironclad prenup that’s threatening to take some of the gloss off their romantic bliss,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the source said.

“The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.” Now, with the rumors all up in the air AND an insider confirmation, fans are already turning giddy to see Taylor Swift looking beautiful in white!