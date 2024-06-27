Travis Kelce Teases More Performances With Taylor Swift After Couple’s First On-Stage Appearance at Wembley

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage for a small transition skit during the Eras Tour concert. The couple sent the 90,000 fans at Wembley into a frenzy by announcing their love in style. The 3x Super Bowl champion revealed that they'll make many more similar memories.

The Kelce family arrived in London on June 21 to attend Swift's concert. Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce were in the audience for the first time. Travis vibed to the tunes from the VIP area for the first two shows. He jumped in with his significant other on the third night.

Travis Kelce is expected to do more skits with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce performed the skit with two other dancers. Kameron Saunders, brother of Kelce’s ex-teammate Khalen Saunders, shared the stage with him. Khalen shared some pictures from the show on his Instagram handle.

“Trav.. I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. This was such a full circle moment for me,” he captioned the post. He added that the Saunders family loves Kelce. He thanked him for his kindness and goofiness.

The 3x Super Bowl champion reverted the love for the Saunders brothers. He recalled winning the Super Bowl with Khalen, performing with Kameron, and hanging out with Mama Saunders. “More memories to come!!!” Travis wrote teasing Swifties.

Travis Kelce’s skit with Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium

The NFL star swapped Chiefs’ colors for a black suit and hat on Sunday, June 23. He stepped on the stage during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Performance. It took fans a while to digest that Kelce has made his on-stage debut.

Swift pretended to faint as part of the play. Her beau then gently picked her up and carried her to the center of the stage. He fanned her until Swift got back up and switched into another charming dress. While Swift started to sing again, Travis kept fanning in the background.