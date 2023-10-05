Travis Kelce thinks NFL needs to CALM DOWN about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the hot topics of the NFL. Ever since the pop singer came to support her rumored boyfriend in a match against the Chicago Bears, the Internet has been talking about the two. Even though both celebrities are accustomed to media attention, Travis feels this whole situation is getting out of control. During his recent podcast episode, Travis revealed how he feels his relationship with Taylor Swift is over-exaggerated by the NFL. Let's see what the NFL star player said.

Travis Kelce's not happy about the NFL over-exaggerating the Travis-Taylor relationship

During episode 53 of the 'New Height' podcast of the Kelce brothers, Travis revealed how he thinks that the NFL is putting extra focus on his relationship with Taylor Swift. Talking about the same, Travis said "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching."

Revealing how the NFL might be overdoing the whole Travis-Taylor thing, the NFL player continued saying "But at the same time, I think … They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it." After the Chicago vs Kensas match, we noticed that NFL's bio on X changed to "NFL (Taylor's Version)". Clearly, NFL is having fun with this situation and it's so good seeing Swifties get interested in the NFL.