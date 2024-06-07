Travis Kelce to Defend His Long Drive Challenge Title at 2024 Celebrity Golf Tournament With Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce and his brother will compete in a sports tournament in July. Jason Kelce recently retired from the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles’ center seems to miss the gridiron. He will take part in a celebrity golf tournament. It’d be his first sporting appearance since he hung his boots.

The Chiefs’ tight end has participated in five previous editions of the competition. But it’ll be Jason Kelce’s debut at the American Century Championship. Travis had won the Long Drive Challenge in 2023. The highest-paid TE in the NFL has a knack for defending titles. His team recently defended their Super Bowl successfully. Travis would like to replicate the feat.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at American Century Championship

The Kelce brothers will battle it out with other celebrities on the golf court. The event will be held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. It will span from July 10 to July 14. The tournament’s posted on their official X handle to announce the Kelce brothers’ participation.

The two brothers have gone up against each other on four occasions in the NFL. The younger Kelce has got the better of his brother thrice. It also includes the Super Bowl LVII clash between the Chiefs and the Eagles. It’d be interesting to see who comes out on top in a new sport.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce had hit the ball for 362 yards in 2023 to win the Long Drive Challenge. Actor and Comedian Alfonso Ribeiro won the Korbel Hole-in-One Contest. The Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry clinched the title last year.

Travis Kelce reacts to Jason Kelce’s retirement

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Jason talked about his post-retirement life. The 36-year-old misses attending OTAs and having fun with his teammates. Jason told Travis that he’ll realize it once it’s gone.



The Chiefs tight quickly joked that he’ll never retire. He referred to Jason’s teary press conference to announce his retirement. Travis doesn’t want to go through any of that. He praised and thanked his brother for his contribution to the football community.