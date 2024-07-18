Travis Kelce to invest USD 4 Million in new business venture thanks to Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce has been suggesting his fellow mates set themselves up for life after football. The Chiefs’ star has been making multiple investments and trying different careers in the offseason. Now, reports suggest that Taylor Swift has inspired him to make a $4 million investment in a new business venture.

Kelce recently signed up for Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie. He finished shooting for his Amazon Prime game show. In addition to that, he also filmed multiple advertisements. Travis Kelce recently became the co-owner of the light beer brand Garage Beer with his brother Jason Kelce. Travis is also planning to buy a vineyard for his mother in Italy. Now, he has made up his mind to make another major investment.

Travis Kelce’s USD 4 million investment inspired by Taylor Swift

Kelce wants to invest in the hospitality sector. He plans on extending the venture to resorts and hotels as well. The idea popped up inside Kelce’s brain while traveling places with his girlfriend. Kelce grew more and more interested in it after the couple’s Caribbean trip.

An insider told The Sun that Kelce is a dynamic guy who loves investing in things he loves, “and where he thinks that he will make very good business.” It has been reported that he has been saying for many months that hotels and resorts are his targets.

The source revealed that there had been talks about making him a shareholder for some groups. Bahamas, Thailand, some Greek Islands, and Barbados are some of the places that have been proposed.

Kelce was recently offered a compensation package for leading an advertising campaign for luxury resorts. Reports said he was given some company shares to understand the concerned industry. The source claimed that Kelce wants to gain insights before investing in the organization.

Travis Kelce’s fame following relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce’s third Super Bowl, contract renewal, and relationship with Swift have added to his fame. He is getting more invitations for events and brand deals. Kelce is also in discussions to become the brand ambassador for multiple prestigious resort destinations.

Kelce collectibles saw a significant rise in their value at the Goldin 100 event. His Chiefs uniform was the most-sold Chiefs jersey in the UK this year, beating Patrick Mahomes. His music festival, Kelce Jam, was attended by a huge crowd.

According to Life & Style Magazine, the power couple is expected to get engaged in the next six months. The insider said the couple considers themselves ‘unofficially engaged’. The report suggested that they love to talk about their future plans in general terms. However, the secret is now leaking out.

