Travis Kelce to Leave for London to Attend Taylor Swift’s Show; Chiefs Star Spotted in Cannes Wearing Fearless Bracelet

Travis Kelce is attending the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival this week. The NFL star co-hosted Thursday’s New Heights episode with his brother Jason Kelce. Travis will fly to London for his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert from there.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce accompanied the Chiefs’ TE to the French city. Travis added two friendship bracelets usually worn by Swifties to his outfit. The power couple was speculated to reunite in Cannes but it didn’t happen.

Also Read: Will Travis Kelce Miss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concerts in Edinburgh? DEETS

Will Travis Kelce travel to London for Taylor Swift’s show?

Travis Kelce is excited about Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium. He had told Entertainment Tonight in April that he'd go to London to support Swift. The venue is just a couple of hour's flight away. Kelce is expected to show up for the night.

The top-paid TE is astonished about Swift’s capability to sell out Wembley. The TTPD singer has performed 8 times in London. All the shows had a packed audience. The Chiefs played at Wembley once but couldn't fill it all the way up.

Swift and Kelce were last spotted together in Lake Como, Italy last month. Swift has performed at multiple venues since then, but the TE was nowhere to be seen. Things went far enough to force fans to speculate about their breakup.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce Likely to Follow Taylor Swift All Over the World for Eras Tour During NFL Offseason; DEETS Inside

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift marriage rumors

The Kelce brothers have dropped major hints about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's wedding. They recently discussed their favorite Adam Sandler. Travis said it was Bobby Boucher and the Wedding Singer. Jason quipped that he was going to be a wedding singer. Fans believed he was talking about the Chiefs’ TE and the multi-time Grammy winner.

Jason and Travis advertised a wedding planning company on the latest New Heights episode. Swifties flocked to the comment section suggesting that the brothers were teasing them. People close to the celebrity couple believe that they just need some more time. While the families think that an announcement might come sooner than expected.

Also Read: Will Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in London? Find Out