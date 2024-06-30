Travis Kelce to Meet Prince Harry After Gushing Over Prince William During London Eras Tour

It looks like Prince Harry is about to meet Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This comes after his brother, William, was seen hanging out with the NFL star at Swift's concert at Wembley.

Kelce posed with William, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and later described the Prince of Wales as " the coolest motherf***er ." He also said that "no other Prince" is doing it like William, which some thought might be a slight towards Harry.

Prince Harry is set to meet Travis Kelce

On July 11, Prince Harry will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. While there, he will likely meet Travis Kelce, who recently praised Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Sun calls the ESPYs “the Oscars of American sport” and suggests they “are likely to set up an interesting moment with Kelce” and Harry, who will probably attend with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is part of the defending Super Bowl champions and is nominated for Best Team of the Year at the awards. His quarterback and friend, Patrick Mahomes, is also nominated for Best Male Athlete at this year’s ESPYs.

Harry will likely be “just feet away” from Kelce at the event, according to a source speaking to The Sun. They added, “It could be interesting, given how much Travis hit it off with William.”

After their meeting, Kelce described the Prince of Wales as “the coolest motherfucker” and praised him for being genuine and a good parent. “If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right,” Kelce said on his podcast New Heights, alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, who also praised William, George, and Charlotte.

What is the Pat Tillman Award for Service?

The award, handed out for the last 10 years, is "given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman," according to ESPN.

Prince Harry will receive it "in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

He founded the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women who are both active and veterans.