Travis Kelce Tops Most Popular NFL Player List Amid Taylor Swift Romance; Find Out Who Else Is in Top 5

Recent research highlights Travis Kelce as the most popular NFL player. It came in first, according to Google search data. FlashPicks reports that Kelce is the most searched-for player in 49 states. He amassed over 4.75 million searches per month. It was an astonishing 3 million more than any other NFL player.

Kelce's surge in online popularity has been significantly influenced by his widely publicized relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. Their romance has captivated fans and fueled a sharp rise in searches for Kelce. It is boosting both his visibility and commercial appeal.

The data shows that Kelce’s popularity is nearly nationwide. Especially with Minnesota being the only exception. In this state, Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, takes the top spot as the most searched NFL player.

Coming in second overall is Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate on the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, draws an average of 1.67 million searches per month. It is impressive but still significantly lower than Kelce’s figures.

Other notable players who made the top five include Aaron Rodgers, who garners 1.56 million monthly searches. He was followed by Brock Purdy with 1.28 million. Then comes Joe Burrow, who has 983,000 monthly searches. These players clearly have strong fan bases, but Kelce's recent popularity spike sets him apart. He solidified his status as the most-searched NFL player in the country.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, which began in July 2023, captured widespread attention when they went public in September of the same year. The debut of their romance occurred when Swift was seen enthusiastically supporting Kelce during his NFL game. It was against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since that game, Swift has consistently backed Kelce. She has attended 12 more of his games. They include the high-profile Super Bowl LVIII. That’s where Kelce achieved his third championship title. Their relationship has been marked by public displays of support and affection. It reflects a strong and engaged partnership.

In return, Kelce has shown his dedication to Swift by traveling extensively to see her perform on her record-breaking Eras Tour. Notably, he made a memorable guest appearance during her London concert in June. It was an experience that he later described as a blast. This gesture highlighted his commitment to her career and their mutual support for each other's endeavors.

Amid growing speculation about a potential engagement, sources have been hinting at significant developments in their relationship. An insider informed Page Six earlier this month that a proposal might be imminent.

However, a source close to the couple recently told Life & Style that any engagement would likely depend on an “ironclad prenup.” According to this source, Kelce is reportedly unwilling to propose without such a legal agreement in place. It indicates that practical considerations are also at play in their relationship discussions.